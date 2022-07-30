Yellow flag on a beach in La Manga, in a file image. / Edu Bottle / AGM

The Copla Plan beach surveillance posts opened this Saturday with the yellow caution flag at 17 beaches in Águilas, Cartagena and San Javier. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia and the color of the flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Águilas, yellow flag on the beaches of El Hornillo, Matalentisco, Calarreona, la Higuerica and La Carolina.

In Cartagena, yellow flag on the beaches of Monteblanco, Galúa, Las Sirenas, Entremares, Levante (Cabo de Palos) and Calblanque, all on the Mediterranean side of La Manga.

In San Javier, yellow flag on the beaches of Banco del Tabal (south and north) and Pedrucho (south and north), Arenal (south and north) also in La Manga.