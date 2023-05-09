A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing 27-year-old Jelle Leemans in 2013. The convict killed Leemans after a failed rip deal — a drug deal in which one party robs the other — in the woods in the North Brabant Rucphen. Leemans’ body was never found.

An accident or suicide was ruled out by the court; it was expected that Leemans’ body would have been found by then. Even without a body as evidence, the convicted person was found guilty. Partly due to interrogations with relatives of Leemans, the court was able to conclude that he had not voluntarily disappeared. Because an invisible trail of blood was also found in the suspect’s car, the judge assumes that he killed Leemans.

The 17-year prison sentence not only includes the manslaughter of Leemans, but also the damage caused by the suspect by hiding the body and keeping its location to himself. It is two years longer than Justice had demanded, because the judge believes that 17 years does better justice to the grief that the family has experienced through all this.