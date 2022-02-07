Minor takes his father’s car, goes off the road and dies

Tragedy at the gates of Paduaa 17 years old dies by bumping into the car against a Wall. The young man, without a license because he was a minor, was driving the father’s car in place of the adult friend to whom the victim’s parent had entrusted her to make an evening. The crash occurred in the night between Saturday and Sunday, around 4, on the Piovese state roadbetween Vigorovea and Legnaro, at the gates of Padua. Pietro, for reasons that he who knows if they will ever clear up, lost control of the carwhich is skidded, bumped into the enclosure walls of the house, perhaps it wheeled up, and finished its run inside a courtyard.

The residents of the area – continues the Corriere – were wake up from the roarhelp was immediately called, but for the boy, who was alone in the car, there was nothing more to be done if not transport the body to the hospital’s forensic institution It’s raining Sacco. Pietro had gone out to spend Saturday evening with his friends. The car was gods parentsit was they who gave the keys to one of the adult boys in the group with the promise that he was driving it. That’s not how it went. When at the end of the evening it was time to go home, Pietro got into the car and he got behind the wheel. Behind the other comrades on other cars, which they witnessed to the accident and who were the first to be heard by traffic police officers.

