Several K-Pop groups were formed through reality shows, broadcast on South Korean television music channels. Such was the case of Stray Kids, MONSTA X, ENHYPEN, TWICE or SEVENTEEN. In general, in these programs, a select group of trainees from the various record companies carry out artistic tests and as the project progresses, the members who will form part of “X” or “Y” group are chosen.

In July 2012, Pledis Entertainment, a company founded by Han Sung Soo, who was a dancer for various groups from SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, announced that it would launch a boyband called SEVENTEEN. Through the reality show “SEVENTEEN TV” (which was broadcast on the UStream platform), the members who would be part of said band were presented. During this show, they were shown practicing and preparing for their debut.

Finally, officially debuted in May 2015, with the release of the mini album “17 Carat”with the songs “Shining Diamond”, “Adore U”, “Ah Yeah”, “Jam Jam” and “20”. Who are the members of SEVENTEEN and what are their stage names?

Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups, band leader)

Yoon Jeonghan (Jeonghan)

Joshua Hong (Joshua)

Wen Jun Hui (Jun)

Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi)

Jeon Wonwoo (Wonwoo)

Lee Ji Hoon (Woozi)

Xu Ming Hao (The8)

Lee Seokmin (DK)

Kim Mingyu (Mingyu)

Boo Seungkwan (Seungkwan)

Hansol Vernon Chwe (Vernon)

Lee Chan (Dino)

It is worth mentioning that in addition to SEVENTEEN, Pledis Entertainment released the following singers and groups: Son Dam Bi, After School, NU’EST, and Hello Venus.

Currently, SEVENTEEN is one of the most popular male groups in K-Pop.. has more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotifytheir various music videos have millions of views on YouTube, have sold thousands of albums in many countries, have won several awards such as “Best New Artist” at the Seoul Music Awards, the “Bonsang Award” at the Golden Disk Awards, ” Best Album of the Year” and “Asia’s Best Group of the Year” at the Asian Music Festival Awards and “Daesang (Album of the Year)” at the Asia Artist Awards.

In an interview for the Celebrity Land! portal, bandleader S. Coups stated that recording songs in another language is not just about making a global crossover, but about making a deliberate gesture. “In all the languages ​​we sing in, we try to show SEVENTEEN as who we are. I know that people whose native language is not Korean have to try very hard to understand our message, so when we record, we want to try as hard as they do when we sing.” listen to our music so we can share that together.”