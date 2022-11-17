There are many singers and groups of kpop that they are “breaking” it in a big way, contributing to a great extent so that the contemporary culture of South Korea reaches all corners of the world. One of these great bands is SEVENTEENcreated by the South Korean record company Pledis Entertainment in 2012, and debuted in 2015. It has been widely recognized for many things, including that its 13 members (of South Korean, Chinese and American nationalities), are involved in the composition and production of all their songs.

It was in July 2012, when Pledis Entertainment announced with much fanfare the creation of its second male group, SEVENTEEN, made up of S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

With his popularity increasing not only in South Korea, but also abroad, his new followers make use of search engines like Google, to find all possible information about his musical career and personal data. One of the most common questions is, what is the real name of the members of SEVENTEEN. We share it with you below:

S. Coups – Choi Seung Cheol, leader of the band

Jeonghan – Yoon Jeonghan

Joshua – Joshua Hong

Jun-Wen Jun Hui

Hoshi – Kwon Soon Young

Wonwoo – Jeon Wonwoo

Woozi – Lee Ji Hoon

The8 – Xu Ming Hao

DK – Lee Seokmin

Mingyu-Kim Mingyu

Seungkwan – Boo Seungkwan

Vernon – Hansol Vernon Chwe

Dino – Lee Chan, the maknae of the boy band

It is worth mentioning that S. Coups, Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino, were born in South Korea; Jun and The8 are originally from China, and Joshua and Vernon are Korean-Americans.

The members of SEVENTEEN stand out for being, in addition to singers and rappers, songwriters, choreographers, dancers, MC, one of them as a DJ and models. They have released several studio albums and EPs, including “Love & Letter”, “Teen, Age”, “Boys Be”, “You Made My Dawn” and “Sector 17”. Award winners such as “Best New Artist” at Seoul Music Awards, “Best Dance Performance Male Group” at Mnet Asian Music Awards, “Best Icon” at Asia Artist Awards, “Best New Artist” at MTV Europe Music Awards” and more.

In a Mini Master Class at the Grammy Museum, Hoshi stressed that the secret to growing is to strive, work hard and have perseverance, “this is a career that develops slowly, so you have to be patient.” Jeonghan added, “I think no matter what your profession is, keep working and do your best. Recognize your strengths and talents and work hard. I support you!”