The musical group SEVENTEEN has established itself in kpop worldwide, thanks to the hard work of its 13 members S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. This fabulous group of Idols was chosen in 2012 by the Pledis Entertainment record company, to form what would be the second boyband they would launch, however, it was not until 2015 when they debuted in the third generation of K-Pop. His songs are played by millions on different digital platforms and his albums are sold like “hot cakes”.

What is the origin of the artistic name of the members of SEVENTEEN? This is one of many facts that every member of CHARATas their fandom is called, should know about the singers and rappers of the boyband, performers of hit songs like “HOT”, “Reay to love”, “Don’t wanna cry”, “Left & Right”, “CLAP” , “Very nice”, “Home” and many more.

SEVENTEEN’s leader, choi seung cheolit is artistically known as S. Coups; the “S” refers to their first name and that of the band, while “Coups” comes from “coup d’état”, which translates as “coup”, making it very clear that the group was created to conquer K-Pop.

Kwon Soon-young goes by the name Hoshiwhich in the Korean language comes from the phrase “Ho rangi-ui Siseon”, which means “tiger gaze”. Lee Ji Hoon, known to fans as Wooziexplained that his stage name came from being called Uri Ji Hoon by Pledis Entertainment staff, which sounds like Woozi.

For his part, Xu Minghaooriginally from Anshan, in Liaoning province, China, has the stage name The8; In the culture of that Asian country, 8 is a number that calls luck. Lee Seok Min is known as DKwhich comes from Dokyeom, a Korean word that translates as “to be a multitasker in different areas”. The maknae of the group, Lee Chan, has an adorable stage name, Dino.an abbreviation for dinosaur.

The other members of SEVENTEEN, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Vernon use their proper names in the art scene.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN it’s a “self-produced group”as its 13 members are involved in the composition and production of all their songs. They have released several studio albums and EPs, including “Love & Letter”, “Teen, Age”, “Boys Be”, “You Made My Dawn” and “Sector 17”. They are winners of awards such as “Best New Artist” at Seoul Music Awards, “Best Dance Performance Male Group” at Mnet Asian Music Awards, “Best Icon” at Asia Artist Awards, “Best New Artist” at MTV Europe Music Awards” and more.