It was in July 2012 when the South Korean record company Pledis Entertainmentannounced the creation of his second male group, SEVENTEEN. Prior to this, he had launched the boyband NU’EST. Through a reality show called “SEVENTEEN TV”, which was broadcast on the UStream platform, the agency showed the training process of the group members, before their debut.

After a long time as “trainees” of Pledis Entertainment, S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dinothey had their official debut as SEVENTEEN in May 2015. The first record work with which they appeared before the K-Pop industry was the “17 Karat” EPwhich includes five songs, including the title track “Adore U”.

Since before their debut, SEVENTEEN showed that they would be one of the most popular musical groups in the world. kpop, both in South Korea and abroad. For example, “17 Carat” was the longest-charting K-Pop album of the year in the United States, as well as the only rookie album to appear on Billboard’s “Top 10 K-Pop Albums” list. 2015″.

Another piece of information that every fan should know is that S. Coups, Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino were born in South Korea; Jun and The8 are originally from China, and Joshua and Vernon are Korean-Americans. Also, these are the Korean names of the members of SEVENTEEN:

Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups, band leader) – 최승철

Yoon Jeonghan – 윤정한

Joshua Hong – 홍지수

Wen Junhui (Jun) – 준

Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi) – 권순영

Jeon Wonwoo – 전원우

Lee Ji Hoon (Woozi) – 이지훈

Xu Ming Hao (The8) – 서명호

Lee Seok Min (DK) – 이석민

Kim Mingyu – 김민규

Boo Seungkwan – 부승관

Hansol Vernon Chwe (Vernon) – 최한솔

Lee Chan (Dino) – 이찬

SEVENTEEN have more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotifytheir various music videos have millions of views on YouTube, have sold thousands of albums in many countries, have won several awards such as “Best New Artist” at the Seoul Music Awards, the “Bonsang Award” at the Golden Disk Awards, ” Best Album of the Year” and “Asia’s Best Group of the Year” at the Asian Music Festival Awards and “Daesang (Album of the Year)” at the Asia Artist Awards.

It is worth mentioning that the group has three sub-units: “Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit”and that in May 2020, SEVENTEEN became part of the staff of Big Hit Music (the agency that created BTS), after this company acquired the majority of the shares of Pledis Entertainment.