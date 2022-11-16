the sensational boyband SEVENTEEN arose in the third generation of K-Pop. During the years that he has been in the music scene, he has shared quality music with thousands of his followers around the world. It should be noted that all the band members are involved in the composition and production of all their songs. They debuted in 2015 with the release of the EP “17 Carat”. The South Korean record company Pledis Entertainment presented them at that time as follows:

“After a long time, Pledis Entertainment’s 13-member group SEVENTEEN makes their debut in the music industry. The thirteen boys, who were just young, became stronger than anyone else through the pre-debut system, where the entire training process was revealed and the skills they had honed, over a long period of time, they demonstrated their qualities as rookie monsters through the production of all records and performances.”

SEVENTEEN is made up of S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. This idol group not only have amazing artistic skills, but also names with a beautiful meaningwhich we share below:

Choi Seung Cheol (S.Coups, band leader): Win fairly and truly

Yoon Jeonghan: clean milky way

Joshua Hong: the one who is blessed by God

Wen Jun Hui: I can do better

Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi): lead with glory

Jeon Wonwoo: helping people with a big heart

Lee Ji Hoon (Woozi): wise man

Xu Ming Hao (The8): bright and prosperous

Lee Seok Min (DK): a great existence like a precious jewel

Kim Mingyu: a star-shaped stone

Boo Seungkwan: someone generous and successful

Hansol Vernon Chwe: place where trees are born

Lee Chan (Dino, the maknae of the group): shine or shine

On the other hand, the name of SEVENTEEN comes from the sum of its 13 members, its 3 sub-units (“Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit”), and their work as a single team (13+ 3+1=17). With respect to name of his fandom, CARAT (carat in Spanish), referring to the fact that Your fans will make you shine like diamonds and the higher the carat number, the more valuable the diamond..

The members of SEVENTEEN stand out for being, in addition to singers and rappers, composers, choreographers, dancers, MCs, one of them as a DJ and models.. They have released several studio albums and EPs, including “Love & Letter”, “Teen, Age”, “Boys Be”, “You Made My Dawn” and “Sector 17”. Award winners such as “Best New Artist” at Seoul Music Awards, “Best Dance Performance Male Group” at Mnet Asian Music Awards, “Best Icon” at Asia Artist Awards, “Best New Artist” at MTV Europe Music Awards” and more.

In a Mini Master Class at the Grammy Museum, Hoshi stressed that the secret to growing is to strive, work hard and have perseverance, “this is a career that develops slowly, so you have to be patient.” Jeonghan added, “I think no matter what your profession is, keep working and do your best. Recognize your strengths and talents and work hard. I support you!”