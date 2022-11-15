Many groupings of kpop have had great recognition not only in South Korea but also abroadas has been the case with SEVENTEENgiving great contributions to “Hallyu” or the “Korean wave”which refers to the increase in global popularity of the contemporary culture of this Asian country, since the mid-90’s.

the fabulous boyband was formed in 2012 by the South Korean record company Pledis Entertainmentfounded by Han Seoung Su, but it was not until 2015 when he debuted within the third generation of K-Popwith the release of the EP “17 Carat”, becoming the album of this musical genre with the longest time on the charts of the year in the United States, as well as the only rookie album to appear on Billboard’s list, “Top 10 K-Pop albums of 2015”.

According to Pledis Entertainment, the name of SEVENTEEN comes from the sum of its 13 members, its 3 sub-units (“Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit”), and their work as a single team (13+3+1=17). The names of the band members are:

S. Coups (group leader)

jeonghan

Joshua

Jun

hoshi

wonwoo

woozi

The8

D.K.

mingyu

seungkwan

Vernon

Dino (the maknae of the boy band)

The members of SEVENTEEN They stand out for being in addition to singers and rappers, composers, choreographers, dancers, MC, one of them as a DJ and models. With respect to the sub-units of the band, they are made up as follows. “Hip Hop Unit”: S. Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon; “Vocal Unit”: Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan, and the “Performance Unit”: Jun, Hoshi, The8 and Dino.

The K-Pop band is called by the media, as the first 100% self-produced groupSince all the members are actively involved in the composition and production of all their songsactively participate in the process of creating their choreographiesas well as getting involved in the process and creative decisions within the group.

SEVENTEEN He has released several studio albums and EPs, including “Love & Letter”, “Teen, Age”, “Boys Be”, “You Made My Dawn” and “Sector 17”. The band has won several awards such as “Best New Artist” at the Seoul Music Awards, “Best Dance Performance Male Group” at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, “Best Icon” at the Asia Artist Awards, “Best New Artist” at the MTV Europe Music Awards” and more.

In a Mini Master Class at the Grammy Museum, Hoshi stressed that the secret to growing is to strive, work hard and have perseverance, “this is a career that develops slowly, so you have to be patient.” Jeonghan added, “I think no matter what your profession is, keep working and do your best. Recognize your strengths and talents and work hard. I support you!”

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that in May 2020, SEVENTEEN became part of the staff of Big Hit Music (the agency that created BTS), after this company acquired the majority of the shares of Pledis Entertainment.