SEVENTEEN is a popular K-Pop boy band made up of 13 members, who are in charge of the composition and production of all their songs: S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The South Korean press, as well as the international one, describe them as “Stage Breakers”, “Kings of Performance”, and “K-Pop Performance Powerhouse”. Since its debut in May 2015, this band released by South Korean record label Pledis Entertainmenthave been awarded various awards: Best Icon, Best New Artist, Best Social Artist, received the Daesang for Best Album of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, and many more.

The fans of this talented idol group support them at all times. Likewise, they know everything related to them, such as their real names, what they artistically call themselves in the K-Pop scene, as well as the affectionate names given to the members of SEVENTEEN.

S. Coups: Cheol, Cheolie, ChoiDdoBbi, Coups, Beagle Leader

Jeonghan: Cheonsa, Angel, Hanni, 1004, Mr. Samsam, MOM

Joshua: Gentleman, American Hyung, Gentle-sexy, Josh, MC Cloud, American Prince

Jun: Mr. Blue Earmuffs, Ice Prince, Quiet Handsome Boy, Selca Prince, Confidence King

Hoshi: Prince Hoshi, Spider, Mr. Dumbell, Tiger, Hamster, Kwon Ham-Ji

Wonwoo: Mr. Beanie, Sloth, Wonu, Gamer, Bag of Luck

Woozi: Our Jihoonie, The Genius Composer, Mr. Fluorescent Sneakers, Tofu, Lord Woozi, VoBo, Vocal Team Boss, Worm

The8: Fairy, Little 8

DK: McDoul, Sunshine, Happy Virus, Seokson, Rockstar, Smile Man

Mingyu: Mr. Wristband, Technician, Mingyu Shop

Seungkwan: DJ Boo, MC Boo, Mr. Mic

Vernon: Mr. Headphones, Ddori, Vern, Nonnie, Vernonnie, Vercaprio

Dino: Future of K-Pop, Baby Otter, Michael Chanson, Lee Chan Oppa

SEVENTEEN on their “Be The Sun” tour of Japan. Photo: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN was formed in 2012, however, debuted in the third generation of K-Pop until May 2015, with the release of the EP “17 Carat”, positioning itself in ninth place on the “Billboard World Albums” chart just one week after its debut. The MV for the title track “Adore U” reached 900,000 views in just one week.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN was part of a Mini Master Class at the Grammy Museum, in which They highlighted that thanks to the unconditional support of their fans, they are able to obtain inspiration to compose and produce all their music.. “For me, being a good influence for CARAT (fandom name) is something I love, knowing that not only our music, but also our small actions can bring them comfort, is something we are very grateful for,” DK expressed. “We are really grateful to CHARATbecause every day they show us that with their love we get closer and closer to fulfill our dreams,” added Jun.