waste mountainNo less than 108 plastic gloves, 16 disposable gowns, 57 gauze compresses, 8 mattress protectors and much, much more. All needed in one day for one patient in intensive care. Now that that huge mountain of waste – seventeen kilos per person – is no longer invisible, hospital pharmacist Nicole Hunfeld thinks it is high time for a change: “This is bizarre.”
Cock Rijneveen
Latest update:
11-08-23, 14:24
