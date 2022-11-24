SEVENTEEN is one of the star groups of the South Korean record company Pledis Entertainment, which was acquired in May 2020 by HYBE (the parent company of the company that represents BTS). It debuted in May 2015, as part of the third generation of K-Pop and his letter of introduction was the EP “17 Carat”. It is worth mentioning that the name of the group comes from the sum of its 13 members (S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino), their 3 sub-units (“Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit”), and their work as a single team (13+3+1=17).

After going from being locally known super rookies, to “self-produced idols” (they are involved in the composition and production of all their songs), SEVENTEEN has become an internationally recognized K-Pop group, with extraordinary music and performances. .

We recommend you read:

But every fan of the boyband should not only know perfectly everything related to their music, but also certain personal information about the members, including their real names, their meaning and even how to pronounce the names of the members of SEVENTEENone of the groups of the moment in which kpop.

Ideally, you would take Korean classesbut if you can’t have access to a complete course and be able to speak like your idols or your favorite actors from K-dramas, several content creators share free classes on YouTubejust as the South Korean journalist Jiniwho keeps his thousands of subscribers informed of all the events in South Korea, fashion, makeup, K-Pop, K-Dramas, traditional cooking recipes from this Asian country and much more.

We recommend you read:

In one of her videos on her JiniChannel, she gives a class to perfectly pronounce the name of the members of this fabulous bandIt also explains a bit about the korean alphabet (hangul).

In another video, Jini analyzed and taught the correct pronunciation of the song “Don’t Wanna Cry”, the title track of “Al1”, the fourth mini album of SEVENTEEN.

On the other hand, by having the freedom to compose and produce all their songs, the band members share their respective stories with CARAT (name of your fandom). For example, leading up to the release of their fourth studio album “Face the Sun”, each of the idols revealed their fears through the “13 Inner Shadows” trailer, taking a step closer to fans as more sincere artists and in Instead of sinking into fear and stopping, they burned away all mistrust towards themselves and were reborn as stronger beings, like the sun, choosing to embark on a new journey through their music.