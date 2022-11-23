SEVENTEEN it’s a great musical group with 13 members and three sub-units (Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit). The idols prepared for their debut with a differentiated promotion that introduced the pre-debut system and made known to the public through the series “SEVENTEEN TV” (broadcast on the UStream platform), the entire training process before being thrown onto the scene kpop. In May 2015, they took their first steps in the music industry with their first mini album “17 Carat”.

The boyband belongs to the record company Pledis Entertainment and all its members participate in the general production of all their albums. “Through the music and performances that only SEVENTEEN can show, right after their debut, they are further cementing their position in the music industry as trending idols spanning both South Korea and abroad,” the agency said.

The members of the group are S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. How do you write the name of the SEVENTEEN members in Korean? We share it with you below:

Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups) – 최승철

Yoon Jeonghan (Jeonghan) – 윤정한

Joshua Hong (Joshua) – 홍지수

Wen Junhui (Jun) – 준

Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi) – 권순영

Jeon Wonwoo (Wonwoo) – 전원우

Lee Ji Hoon (Woozi) – 이지훈

Xu Ming Hao (The8) – 서명호

Lee Seok Min (DK) – 이석민

Kim Mingyu (Mingyu) – 김민규

Boo Seungkwan (Seungkwan) – 부승관

Hansol Vernon Chwe (Vernon) – 최한솔

Lee Chan (Dino) – 이찬

The members of SEVENTEEN were born between 1995 and 1999. S. Coups (leader of the group), Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino, are originally from South Korea; Jun and The8 are Chinese nationals, and Joshua and Vernon are Korean-Americans.

On the other hand, having the freedom to compose and produce all his songs, band members share their respective stories with CARAT (name of your fandom). For example, prior to the release of their fourth studio album, “Face the Sun”, Each of the idols revealed their fears through the trailer “13 Inner Shadows”taking a step closer to the fans as more sincere artists and instead of sinking into fear and stopping, they burned away all mistrust towards themselves and were reborn as stronger beings, like the sun, choosing to embark on a new journey through their music.

SEVENTEEN has more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their various music videos have millions of views on YouTube, they have sold thousands of albums in many countries, they have won several awards such as “Best New Artist” at the Seoul Music Awards, the ” Bonsang Award” at the Golden Disk Awards, “Best Album of the Year” and “Asia’s Best Group of the Year” at the Asian Music Festival Awards, and “Daesang (Album of the Year)” at the Asia Artist Awards.