Are you a fan of the extraordinary K-Pop musical group SEVENTEEN? If you have come to think of name a future child after your bias Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups), Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, Xu Ming Hao (The8), Lee Seok Min (DK), Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon or Dino, next We share the requirements you need to carry out the registration of your baby.

According to Mexican law, there is no prohibition for you to give your child or children the name of any of the members of the K-Pop boybandwhich was created by the South Korean record company Pledis Entertainment, and which debuted in May 2015 with the release of the EP “17 Carat”.

only, the General Direction of Civil Registrydependent on the Legal Department and Legal Services of the Government of Mexico City, urges parents to avoid giving their children pejorative names (which convey a negative connotation of contempt or little respect), discriminatory, infamous, denigrating , devoid of meaning or that constitute a sign, symbol or initials.

It should be noted that this request is made with the sole intention of preventing your child or children from being bullied in the future. How do I name my child after the members of SEVENTEEN? You must go to the Civil Registry facilities in your city, together with your spouse, the baby and two witnesses.

These are the requirements to register your child with the name of one of the SEVENTEEN members, and obtain their birth certificate:

Presentation of the registered (baby) and appearance of both parents

Official identification of both parents: INE, Passport, professional license or military card

Proof of address

Parents’ birth certificate

Marriage certificate

Birth certificate from the medical institution where the baby was born

Two witnesses with a valid official identification

Fill out the registration form to request the birth certificate

In the event that one of the parents or both are foreigners, they must submit a marriage or birth certificate apostilled or legalized and, if it is in another language, translated by an expert authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City

If you decide to name your son as one of the idols of this great band, they will not have any name, since they are artists who have positioned SEVENTEENWhat one of the best K-Pop bands of the moment worldwide.

SEVENTEEN is a “self-produced group”since its 13 members are involved in the composition and production of all their songs. They have released several studio albums and EPs, including “Love & Letter”, “Teen, Age”, “Boys Be”, “You Made My Dawn” and “Sector 17”. They are winners of awards such as “Best New Artist” at Seoul Music Awards, “Best Dance Performance Male Group” at Mnet Asian Music Awards, “Best Icon” at Asia Artist Awards, “Best New Artist” at MTV Europe Music Awards” and more.