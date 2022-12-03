are you part of CHARATfandom of the fabulous South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN? How fan are you? Would you be willing to name one of your children after one of its members? Combining the stage names of this group of K-Pop idols, with the most common surnames in Mexico, would be something like this: Wonwoo Pérez Hernández, Vernon Cruz González, Hoshi Ramírez García, Joshua López López or Dino Sánchez Hernández.

Can I name my son after the members of SEVENTEEN, according to Mexican law? If you wish, there is no impediment for one or your future descendants to be called Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups), Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, Xu Ming Hao (The8), Lee Seok Min (DK), Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon or Dino.

In the General Directorate of Civil Registrydependent on the Legal Department and Legal Services of the Government of Mexico City, There is no prohibition to give our children the name of a famous personin this case, that of one of the members of SEVENTEEN, one of the groups of kpop most popular of the moment both in South Korea and abroad.

However, the General Direction of Civil Registrythrough a statement, urges parents to avoid naming those registered with pejorative, discriminatory, infamous, denigrating, meaningless namesor that constitute a sign, symbol or initials, in order to prevent the registered user from being mockedas established in article 58 of the Civil Code of Mexico City.

It should be noted that the names of the 13 members of SEVENTEENThey are not pejorative (which conveys a negative connotation of contempt or little respect), discriminatory, infamous, denigrating, and much less meaningless, since they have a beautiful meaning. For example, Seungkwan’s real name means “someone generous and successful” or Woozi’s, “to be a wise man.”

Mexican laws will not prohibit you from naming one of your children after your biasthey only ask you to think about it very well before carrying out the registration.

