Seven young children in the Netherlands have already died this year after being infected with a dangerous streptococcal bacteria. At least 70 children were hospitalized with serious infections. Pediatricians are concerned. They warn to be extra vigilant in children with chickenpox.

The number of young children infected with a so-called GAS bacteria (Group A Streptococci) this spring is estimated to be three times higher than in previous years. That is why the Dutch Association for Pediatrics, RIVM and the Dutch College of General Practitioners have sent a warning to paediatricians and general practitioners to be extra alert. “An infection can go from mild to very serious within a day,” says pediatrician infectiologist-immunologist Michiel van der Flier (UMC Utrecht). “The child then deteriorates visibly. It is important to start antibiotics as soon as possible.”

The children admitted to the hospital suffered from serious infections such as meningitis, blood poisoning, bone or joint inflammation and pneumonia with pus in the pleural space. Eleven children were diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, in which the bacteria causes skin and muscles to die – which is why streptococcus is also known as 'flesh-eating bacteria'. If that happens on an arm or leg, it sometimes leads to amputations. At least seven young children have died from the infection in recent months.

Chicken-pox

The striking increase in the number of streptococcal infections seems to be a catch-up effect of corona. There is no question of an outbreak of a new or more contagious bacteria, says a spokesperson for the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). “Significantly fewer cases have been reported during the corona pandemic. Due to the corona measures and the closures of schools and nurseries, children may be less exposed to it. We suspect that there is now a catch-up effect.”

It is known that the bacterium mainly strikes children who have just had chickenpox. "Perhaps the broken blisters on the skin are a gateway for the bacteria, or the immune system is somewhat weakened, so that the bacteria seizes its chance," explains Van der Flier. "It seems that fewer children have had chickenpox in recent years and that the virus is spreading more quickly now that the corona measures have been lifted. With also more complications such as severe streptococcal infections."

Symptoms

Parents need not panic, emphasizes the pediatrician. But he does advise them to be extra alert, especially after a chickenpox infection. “Go to the doctor if the fever comes back, a red spot appears on the skin that spreads or the child becomes generally sicker. And if necessary, give a child with chickenpox paracetamol as a pain reliever, not ibuprofen or diclofenac: these can increase the risk of a serious infection.

Recently, there also seemed to be a spike in the number of young children hospitalized with acute hepatitis. Within weeks, three children became so ill that a liver transplant was necessary. In total, the counter now stands at thirteen children with acute hepatitis, including the mild cases. That is not alarming, says chairman Károly Illy of the Dutch Association for Pediatrics. "It doesn't seem like more than normal, but those cases came within a remarkably short time." Last summer, a striking number of babies ended up in hospital with the RS virus. Experts then also assumed that there was a catch-up effect after corona.

Streptococci can be found in the mucous membranes of the nose, throat or vagina in many people without making them sick. It can cause fairly harmless infections such as laryngitis, scarlet fever and impetigo. In the rare cases where the GAS bacteria penetrate further into the body, it can lead to serious infections, such as puerperal fever in women who have just given birth.