The tragedy shocked Udine, the city in which little Amalia Giannina Tonutti lived with her family

The little girl didn’t make it Amalia Giannina Tonutti. The 7-year-old girl passed away forever last Friday 29 September in Udine hospital, where she had been hospitalized for a few days due to an illness that had struck her. The doctors couldn’t do anything for her. Yesterday her funeral was celebrated in the church of Gesù Buon Pastore in via Riccardo Di Giusto, in Udine.

When someone disappears it’s always a inconsolable drama for the people who loved that someone, lived it.

But when it’s one that flies away creature of a few yearswith literally his whole life still ahead of him to live, all his dreams to cultivate and realize, the drama of the event multiplies infinitely.

What happened last Friday in Udine is true tragedywhich upset the life of a family forever and left everyone dumbfounded.

Little Amalia Giannina, by only 7 years oldpassed away forever in the hospital where she was hospitalized and where the doctors could do nothing to prevent her disappearance.

He had been in the hospital for a few days. Since her parents had brought her following a illness that had hit her.

The pain for the disappearance of little Amalia Giannina Tonutti

The cause of the little girl’s death would have been caused by a heart problem from which Amalia Giannina herself suffered from when she was very young.

In any case, it is difficult to resign to what happened. It is impossible to do this for his parents, mother Carol and father Mirko. In addition to them, the little girl also leaves behind her little brother.

He attended class second at Mazzini elementary school in via Bariglaria, in the Godia district. The teachers and classmates were also in shock, as from one day to the next they found themselves without that smile and cheerfulness characteristic of Amalia.

Yesterday, Tuesday 3 October, at 3.30 pm, many people met in the church of Gesù Buon Pastore in via Riccardo Di Giusto, in Udine precisely, to give the last farewell to the little one.

