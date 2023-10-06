A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for swindling almost 300,000 euros from an elderly woman with mystical delusions (she told the judges that the Virgin appeared to her to make her “saint”), whom he made believe that the money was being invested. in the “Bank of Heaven” to build a home in the heights, where she could reside after death at the side of God, with her mother and her husband. The elderly woman, 81 years old, suffers from a “mystical-religious and megalomaniacal” disorder, filled with “delusional ideas,” which was used by her neighbor to make her believe that “Our Lord Jesus Christ” or the “Virgin Mary” was her. They called by hidden number to ask him to take the money from the checking accounts and deposit it in a drawer in the condemned man’s store, from where it would go directly to the Bank of Heaven in which, the swindler lied, “it would earn him more and he could build a house” in glory.

The Provincial Court of León has sentenced the man who cajoled and excited the woman’s delirium to seven years in prison (before the judge he said that the virgin appeared to her frequently) to defraud her until her children realized the scam. when they saw that their savings had evaporated and they no longer had the money to even give a Christmas bonus to their grandchildren or pay the plumber. The scam began in 2013, when the man (an amateur musician with a natural products store in León) saw that he could manipulate the woman’s delusional ideas to take her money. The sentence of the Third Section states that the detainee was perfectly aware of the cognitive alteration of the person who was his neighbor for years, from whom he set “a trap” to take money from her as a mediator until “some celestial being” picked it up and deposited it in the heaven to build a great home. There, as he made her believe, lived her mother and her deceased husband, who cultivated alfalfa in the kingdom of heaven. The woman said that she had seen all this herself.

More information

The court has considered it proven that the suspect, who previously performed in an orchestra, was persuading the affected woman “with telephone calls from a hidden number that ‘Our Lord Jesus Christ’ or the ‘Virgin Mary’ were calling her to ask her to withdraw different amounts from her accounts and gave them to him to deposit them in the ‘Bank of Heaven’, a heavenly banking entity where he assured that he himself also put his money because of the high profitability. The place of entry was a box located in the massage room of the dilapidated store, where the ascension of the money took place.

In this way, between January 2013 and December 2019, the woman withdrew and handed over 286,692.2 euros to the scammer, while only spending 300 euros per month for her life and maintenance. She even gave the criminal the widow’s pension. “To give greater credibility to the apparitions, the accused staged conversations in his store or on the telephone, changing or altering his voice and making people believe [la víctima] “that he was talking to his deceased mother, God or the Virgin Mary, pressuring her by saying that he was going to kill her children or make the money deposited in heaven disappear if she told those who were giving her money,” the sentence states.

These threats delayed her children from discovering the facts, as they were surprised when the woman did not have the money to pay for a plumber’s botch job. After much insistence, she confessed to them what was happening with her heritage, part of it inherited from her family, and her descendants placed a microphone and a recorder on her to confirm what happened. And so, the scammer was recorded “pretending to be a celestial being, changing or using different voices (…) telling her (…) “one word you say and I will kill your children…”. He also said: “…you are lying, you don’t see that I am God”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe