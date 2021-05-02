The terrible tragedy in the history of Ukraine in modern Ukraine is marking seven years. On May 2, 2014, supporters of Antimaydan were burned alive in Odessa, Izvestia TV channel reports.

In the afternoon, riots broke out in the city center. Euromaidan activists and their opponents clashed. Those who advocated the federalization of Ukraine pitched camp and demanded a referendum. At the same time, the nationalists held a march “For the unity of Ukraine”.

The opponents first started a fight on the Greek Square. Gradually, the clashes spread to Kulikovo Pole, where the ultra-right defeated the Anti-Maidan camp. Supporters of federalization took refuge in the House of Trade Unions. Nationalists set fire to the building with Molotov cocktails.

The fire cut off the exit routes, some jumped out of the windows. The radicals finished off those who got out into the street. Some of the anti-Maidan supporters, who appeared in the windows, were fired upon from the crowd.

The fire killed 42 people, six more died later from their injuries.

No one has yet been punished for what happened in Odessa. The main persons involved in the case are still on the wanted list. At the same time, the UN and other international organizations have repeatedly criticized Ukraine for the formal and reluctant investigation of the Odessa tragedy.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.