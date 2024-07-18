While the world waits for news on Switch 2, there’s still life in Nintendo’s current aging console yet – and money to be made – as evidenced by the reveal of a Joy-Con Charging Stand.

Nintendo made the announcement via social media this morning, with word the device was officially dubbed the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, and would be available to buy from 17th October.

How much will it cost? For now, Nintendo is keeping that rather crucial detail to itself.

Seven bizarre Easter Eggs from the Perfect Dark series.Watch on YouTube

Why now? Well, people are more likely to have additional Joy-Con rattling around now than they did back at the Switch’s launch in 2017, and it’s a bit of a faff to ensure they all remain charged.

Also, well, it’s the Switch 1’s final Christmas – why not make a bit more money off the old girl while you still can?



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Will original Switch Joy-Con work on Switch 2? Nintendo hasn’t said, although this would probably make the charging stand more of an investment.

Nintendo has said it will lift the lid on Switch 2 properly before the end of its current financial year, however – so before 1st April 2025.

In the meantime, Nintendo has rustled up an array of games to see off the Switch 1 this Christmas. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases on 26th September, Super Mario Party Jamboree launches on 17th October, Mario and Luigi Brothership arrives 7th November, while Donkey Kong Country Returns HD slips in on 16th January 2025. Later in 2025 – and almost certainly Also on Switch 2 – is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.