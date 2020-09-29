The eldest son of British Prince William and Kate Middleton, seven-year-old Prince George, was unexpectedly involved in an international scandal. Newly Kensington Palace visited by the famous English naturalist David Attenborough… During the visit, 94-year-old Sir David met with the three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. And he gave them to the firstborn tooth of the fossil shark Carcharocles megalodon, which is about 23 million years old. Attenborough said he found it in the 1960s in Malta, which until 1964 was a British colony.

George, who is interested in dinosaurs and other prehistoric things, was delighted. The moment when he considers the present was captured in a photo published by the palace.

At auction, such a tooth could be sold for more than one thousand dollars.

However, now a valuable gift from the young prince can be taken away. The Maltese authorities have demanded that the shark tooth be returned to them. According to the publication Express, Minister of Culture of this country Jose Herrera said that this rarity should be transferred to one of the Maltese museums. And he promised to ensure that the valuable paleontological find was brought back. According to the laws of Malta, such things are considered part of the country’s cultural heritage, which cannot be exported outside its borders. And anyone who acquires such values, knowing that they were obtained illegally, can get up to six years in prison and pay a fine of 2,000 euros.

“There are some artifacts that are important to the Maltese natural heritage, but which have ended up abroad and deserve to be returned. We rightly place great emphasis on historical and artistic artifacts. However, this is not always the case with our natural science. I am determined to change this attitude, ”the minister said.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the situation.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that David Attenborough has broken Jennifer Aniston’s world record for growing Instagram followers.



354

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter