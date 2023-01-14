Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Police officers stand near the crime scene. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

Four people were injured by gunfire in London. The shots were fired from a car. Nobody has been arrested yet.

Munich/London – A seven-year-old girl and three women were injured by gunshots in London on Saturday. They were taken to hospital by helicopter and ambulance, Scotland Yard said. The injuries to the women, aged 41 to 54, are not life-threatening, but in one case life-changing. The police were initially unable to provide any information on the condition of the girl.

The incident is said to have happened near a church near Euston train station, where a funeral service is said to have taken place at the time. According to initial findings, the shots were fired from a moving car, which then drove away, the police statement said. There were initially no arrests. Police called on potential witnesses to come forward.

