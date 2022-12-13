Something that is a fact in the current video game industry is the detail that arcades are scarcer than ever, that can be seen when visiting large shopping centers and stores. However, there are still establishments with some machines, and there has just been a case that is quite reminiscent of the 90s.

The disappearance of a 7-year-old boy in the city of Guadalajara in Mexico, which had disappeared for six hours after leaving for an errand at the store. This is how the discovery of him was reported to his parents shortly after, and the most curious thing is that the child was neither more nor less than playing in some of the few surviving machines.

Our Missing Persons Search Unit #UBPD found a 7-year-old boy who was wanted by his mother in the San Miguel de Huentitán neighborhood.#We are a team

The relatives reported that the child left at 10 in the morning, and from that moment on he did not report to them, so they began to suspect the worst, specifically they suspected that it could be a kidnapping. Fortunately it was not that, only time went like water when he started playing slot machines with a neighbor who was near the place.

It is worth mentioning that at 4:30 in the afternoon the unit of Search of People missing of the Policeman of Guadalajara reported that they would have found it successfully. Here the boy testified about his plan to play the arcade, and the relief for the family was knowing that he really wasn’t that far from his house, it was just a few blocks away.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It would have been interesting to know which game they were testing, it could have been anything from Ninja Turtles to Metal Slug. Those were certainly good times when we could take a few minutes to play Snow Bros and Marvel Vs. Capcom.