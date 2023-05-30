Home page World

Split

After rescue workers rescue a 36-year-old man and his seven-year-old son from the Rhine, both die in the hospital. © Vincent Kempf/dpa

Tragic accident in North Rhine-Westphalia: Two children get into trouble while bathing, the father rushes to help. In the end, two people lose their lives.

Bornheim – A seven-year-old boy and his father died in hospital after being rescued from the Rhine. This was announced by a spokesman for the Bonn police. The child and the 36-year-old went down yesterday while swimming in the Rhine. According to the fire brigade, the child was rescued from the water after an hour by rescue workers, and the father after another 40 minutes.

The seven-year-old and a four-year-old child had previously bathed in the water in the Hersel district of Bornheim. According to the information, the two non-swimmers got into trouble, whereupon their father – also a non-swimmer – jumped after them to save them. The four-year-old made it back to shore on its own, but the older sibling and father went under. Relatives called 911 from the shore.

A large contingent of 170 rescue workers from the fire brigade, the German Life Saving Society (DLRG) and the water rescue service as well as rescue workers from the air had searched for the two. The relatives on the shore had to be looked after after the incident. dpa