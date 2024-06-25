A farmer has found the body of a child: it could be that of Arian, who had been wanted for over two months

the body of a child found by a farmer in Lower Saxony, Germany, unleashes a wave of pain and shock throughout the entire community. The macabre discovery occurred yesterday at 4.30pm in the municipality of Estorf. While the man was working in his field making hay he noticed a small body in an advanced state of decomposition. The thought immediately flew to Arian.

According to the first rumors from the German media, including the Bild, investigators are checking whether the body could belong to Arian, the 7-year-old autistic boy who disappeared from home on April 22nd. The latest images of him come from some surveillance cameras. The video shows him walking away alone towards the woods and the Oste river, just 7 kilometers from where the body was found.

Balloons and shamrocks painted by children’s hands with heartfelt appeals for his return are seen waving near the site of his last sighting. Despite the use of numerous means and search teams, there had so far been no trace of the child.

The search for the little boy, which continued for an entire month, with dozens of volunteers and molecular dogs trying to find him, had no success. The police had formed an investigative team of 5 elements to try to shed light on Arian’s disappearance, but without being able to find any trace. Since May 23, investigators had concentrated their investigations on some targeted leads.

Recently, investigators had decided to investigate some theories circulating on the internet regarding the child’s disappearance. The possibility that the separation could derive from an episode of a horror series on is being examined Netflix. Another terrible hypothesis sees him killed by a pack of wolves present in the area.

At the moment, only the autopsy will be able to confirm with certainty the identity of the found child.

