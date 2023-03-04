In Moscow, a seven-year-old athlete was hospitalized with poisoning with psychotropic substances. About this channel REN TV said a source familiar with the situation.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on Friday, March 3. The girl trained in one of the sports sections in the north of the capital and fainted. Arriving at the scene, the doctors took the child to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with poisoning with psychotropic substances.

The patient is currently under medical supervision. The details of what happened are being investigated.

