Seven miners died buried by rocks after a collapse in a

goldmine at more than 5,000 meters above sea level, in the Andean region of Puno, southeast of Peru, the police reported this Thursday.

“So far we have reported seven dead miners after a collapse in a mine in the town center of La Rinconada,” the police chief of Puno, General Enrique Monroy, told AFP.

The accident occurred in the morning at the Lago de Oro mine, located in the Ananea district. in the Puno region, at 5,100 meters of altitude.



“Apparently it is a work accident, a collapse a kilometer and a half from the mine entrance,” Monroy explained. “The bodies have already been extracted, they show fractures and signs of asphyxiation. A criminalistics team has gone to the scene to identify the bodies,” he added.

You can read: The reform package announced by Javier Milei to 'rebuild the Argentine economy'

The accident occurred in the morning at the Lago de Oro mine, located in the Ananea district.



In this Andean area of ​​southeastern Peru there are several camps of illegal miners who arrive attracted by gold. Thousands of illegal miners operate in Peru, both in the mountains and in the Amazon

You can also read: