Only one of the eight witnesses invited by the defense of federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ) testified before the Ethics Council this Tuesday, the 9th. Marcos Rodrigues Martins, who was Brazão’s advisor at the Rio City Council, was the only one who decided to testify in the case that could result in the impeachment of Brazão, arrested under the accusation of being the mastermind behind the murder of former Rio councilwoman Marielle Franco.

The absence of other witnesses bothered the parliamentarian’s defense. “Public servants have a functional duty to give testimony. The Council will not have sufficient elements to decide whether or not the fact itself existed,” argued lawyer Cléber Lopes, who appealed to the rapporteur, Jack Rocha (PT-ES).

Brazão had asked that, among others, Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and Elcio Queiroz, accused of being one of Marielle’s executioners, testify before the Ethics Committee. They chose not to participate. All the people called are merely invited – that is, they are not obliged to appear – to give testimony.

During his report, Marcos Rodrigues Martins downplayed Brazão’s participation in bills that dealt with land policies, an element identified by the Federal Police for Marielle’s murder.

“The first (bill) was written in March 2015 and was authored by the Executive Branch, then amended by Councilman Brazão,” he initially argued. He then said that the new wording of another bill “was the work of more than ten committees,” not just that of the then councilman. Martins worked directly with him on the Urban Affairs Committee, which was then chaired by Brazão.

The testimony of former military police officer Ronnie Lessa, who confessed to the killings and acted as an informant, however, says that Marielle’s actions to block projects of this type would go against “the interests of the Brazão family regarding land policies, especially in militia areas”.

The proposal “relaxed the legal, urban and environmental requirements for regularizing properties,” says the Federal Police. The PSOL party was against the project, but it was approved. The law was later declared unconstitutional.

Earlier, federal deputy Tarcísio Motta (PSOL-RJ) gave his testimony. Invited by the rapporteur, he said that Marielle was the main obstacle for the militias in Rio.

“Marielle was obviously the one who represented the greatest threat to the militia’s political interests at that time,” he said. “(The bill) serves as a clear example of how the PSOL bench became an obstacle to the economic and political objectives of the Rio de Janeiro militia.”

As Coluna do Estadão reported, Chiquinho Brazão’s case in the Ethics Council should only end in September. This means that he will continue as a federal deputy until then, which could add up to more than R$400,000 in salaries for him and the 25 employees of his office during this period.