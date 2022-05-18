The end of the first half of season 6 of “Better call Saul” will end with a cliffhanger. This has been confirmed by Peter Gould, co-creator of the “Breaking bad” spin-off series. This has made fans suspect that it could be some situation related to the future of Kim Wexler, a character played by Rhea Seehorn on the show. Netflix and AMC.

TVLine was able to talk with Gould about 6×07, an episode that once it is finished will give rise to a seven-week break until July 12, the date on which the second half of the finale will arrive.

According to the media, this chapter will end with an unintentional cliffhanger, since when the writers wrote the scripts for the series they did not know that this season would be divided into two parts.

The sixth season of “Better call Saul” premiered with a double episode and the clues about the whereabouts of characters like Kim Wexler and Nacho in “Breaking bad” are gradually becoming clear. Photo: Netflix/AMC

“This is a big one. I think this is going to be a painful few weeks for some people to find out what’s going on.” Gould confessed.

Likewise, the showrunner of the series that tells the origin of Jimmy McGill and his transformation into Saul Goodman added: “Hopefully, people will enjoy the pain and not come after us with torches.”

What will happen to Kim and Lalo?

After the death of Nacho Varga, we already know that at least one of the characters that does not appear in “Breaking bad” is dead.

Now, the 6×06 episode of “Better call Saul” has left everything ready for the seventh chapter to be a real bomb for the fans.

Kim Wexler decides not to attend the important meeting and goes with Jimmy to make the plan against Howard work. Photo: Netflix capture

On the one hand there is Kim, who cancels what she had in mind about getting a decent job after an unforeseen event and goes in search of Saul to finalize the plan against Howard.

Likewise, Lalo Salamanca is getting closer to Gustavo’s ideas after meeting one of the architect Werner Ziegler’s workers.

Lalo Salamanca wants to find out what Gustavo Fring is building to use against him. Photo: Netflix capture

Based on what Peter Gould said, the plots of these two characters could take an important step in the next chapter, which airs on July 23 on AMC and arrives on Netflix on the 24th of the same month.