Starting at noon today, all the venues that make up Tasty Trips this summer are available, the new concept of gastronomic leisure that has been installed in the Trips Summer Club nightclub, in Cabo de Palos (Cartagena). In the large space we find Be Trips, Ajo y Agua, Enso Sushi, Brasas de Olivo, La Mariposa de Fran, Undersun and Bonker Bao, seven places with different culinary offers for all tastes.

The hours vary, but all the information is on the website (https://www.tripslamanga.com/) of the venue to make reservations ‘online’ without any problem. Throughout the summer, in addition, a very careful schedule of events will be published that will enliven the dinners and the after-dinner drink, always respecting the security measures and current anti-Covid recommendations. This gastronomic space with seven proposals directed by some of the most influential chefs in the Region of Murcia, called Tasty Trips, has its outdoor premises, has reserved and VIP spaces, and has its own free parking.

The Buenavista Group, with a long history in the world of gastronomy (Cabaña Buenavista, Terraza Buenavista, Finca Buenavista and La Trastienda) returns this year to Trips with a renewed proposal, different dishes, flavors of origin and, of course, with a professional and close service.

At Ajo y Agua, by David López, a local benchmark for mycology and truffle, you can enjoy La Mancha and the Mediterranean with fish and typical dishes from Cabo de Palos.

Sergio Valero, owner and manager of the El Caldero group in Madrid, a benchmark for Murcian cuisine in the capital, wants to offer Trips a kitchen that revolves around a grill of real olive coals. In the kitchen for more than 30 years, Francesco, from La Mariposa de Fran, dedicates all his time to what he likes the most: “High-quality home-made Italian cooking”. At the head of Bonker Bao are José María Rubiales, manager of the Andalusian Parliament, BeerSommelier since 2008; and Sergio Gallego, gastronomic journalist, professor in the Gastronomy degree at UCAM and director of Murcia Gastronómica. Good fast food and prices adapted to all audiences. Ignacio Rosado is the chef of Undersun Restaurant, which places a high value on nature in the kitchen, and Antonio Bernal is the image and indisputable reference of the best Japanese cuisine at Enso Sushi.