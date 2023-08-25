It is a phone iPhone, and all the personal data in it is a complete disclosure of your personal life, as it includes everything about you, starting from contacts, your geographic location throughout the day, your photos, personal messages, work data, and even your bank account.

And any application that collects data can access all this data through your phone, so it has become necessary for you to secure your data all the time.

Here are 7 iPhone privacy settings that help you secure and protect your data, according to a report published by The New York Times:

Location settings

You should be careful not to activate the location feature in a section Settings, the feature will reveal your location to all Applications that you use, putting your data at risk.

Camera

Many applications ask you to allow them to access your phone’s camera. You can select applications that use the camera from the settings section, and close the feature in front of applications that you do not want to use the camera in.

microphone

Like the camera, not all apps should be allowed to gain access to the audio side of the camera The phone, according to what was mentioned by the “Arab Gate for Technical News” website.

Ad tracking

The iPhone gives the user a feature to reduce the pursuit of ads for you, by activating the “Reduce Ad Tracking” feature in the settings.

direct photos

The new iPhones have the Live Photo feature, which captures the image in the form of a quick video, starting a second before clicking the shutter button.

Turning off this feature will prevent the access of images in the form of a short video that may reveal unnecessary audio information or snapshots about your personal life, when you share them with friends.

Read messages despite the lock

To protect your personal information from everyone around you, you should turn off the full messages feature that appears on the phone screen even though the screen is locked.

voice mail

Many people use the voice mail feature to receive messages if they are unable to answer calls.

The newspaper advised the user to put a password before entering the mail, to prevent hackers from entering the messages, which help them obtain your data.