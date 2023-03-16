By Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) – Seven deputy sheriffs in Henrico County, Virginia, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a suspect who was being transported from jail to a mental health facility.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Petersburg, Virginia, Dinwiddie County Community Advocate Ann Cabell Baskervill said in a written statement. Petersburg is located in central Virginia, about 40 kilometers south of the capital Richmond.

“The family of Mr. Otieno was notified by my office this morning of these allegations and I will continue to work with and for his family in pursuing this case to its fullest extent,” said Cabell Baskervill.

Coroners did not disclose Otieno’s cause of death. Prosecutors say they were told that Otieno was held back from the admissions process because he was being “combative”.

“As the sheriff of Henrico County and on behalf of our entire office, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Irvo Otieno,” Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said in a written statement released to broadcaster WWBT.

“The events of March 6, at their core, represent a tragedy because Mr. Otiene was lost. This loss is felt not only by those close to him, but by our entire community,” said Gregory.

The deputy sheriffs have been placed on administrative leave and the sheriff’s office will conduct an independent investigation into the incident, Gregory said in the statement.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)