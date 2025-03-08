Seven villages with unique traditions that are worth living in person

In the parties of the villages of Spain there is everything. Some follow a standard format, many have only religious and others are limited to celebrations with music, parade and little else. But there are some, like those of these seven villages, which come out completely from the common. In every corner, the party is a way of life that is transmitted from generation to generation, inviting us to discover authentic experiences full of history. Therefore, the ones we offer here are understood thoroughly if you visit them in person.

If you are looking for authentic experiences, you will not want to miss any of these celebrations in which coexistence, humor, emotion and ritual are intertwined to offer you unrepeatable moments. From the ancestral struggle between man and horse to the release of a pig that runs through the streets, each town will tell you a story that struggles to preserve their identity. A trip where each celebration is a real living culture lesson.

The procession of moss men – Béjar (Salamanca)

In Béjar, the Festivity of Corpus Christi has as its protagonists the men of moss, neighbors who parade covered with a vegetable mantle in a tradition recognized as a party of national tourist interest. The day begins in the convent of San Francisco, where the laborious process of dressing the eight participants with moss is carried out: an outfit that can weigh 12 kilos and that we have to moisten.

Accompanied by authorities, brotherhoods and children of First Communion, moss men travel through the streets between petals and thyme to the Plaza Mayor, where the procession concludes. Although their origin is uncertain, a legend associates them with the reconquest of the town, while modern studies suggest that they could derive from a theater representation of the fifteenth century related to the mythical figure of the ‘wild man’.

A RAPA DAS BESTAS – Sabucedo (Pontevedra)





In Sabucedo, Rapa Das Bestas is celebrated every first week of July and is one of the most impressive traditional shows in Galicia. Young people, alloites and alloitators, enter the mountain at dawn in search of the wild horses that run through the region. Equal to equal, without ropes or sticks, they face the beasts in a Curro That, now installed in a masonry enclosure, it allows thousands of visitors to admire how the horses of the horses are rapid before returning them to the mountain.

This tradition, which dates back to the fifteenth century, is much more than a demonstration of skill, is a ritual that unites the community. After the work, the neighbors go out to the mountain and prolong the day with country foods and meetings full of music and festive atmosphere. Thus, the Rapa das Bestas becomes a tourist-ethnographic experience in which each participant connects with the history and soul of Galicia.

La Patum – Berga (Barcelona)





The Berga Patum is a recognized party internationally, proclaimed masterpiece of the oral and immaterial heritage of humanity by UNESCO. It is celebrated during the Corpus week, between the end of May and June, and transforms the streets of Berga into a popular theater scenario in which tradition and modernity are melt. During these days, giants, big heads and fireless devils parade through the city, while drum music and tabal rumble create a unique atmosphere.

Although its origins are linked to religious celebrations, the Patum has evolved to become a sample of art and humor, in which the theatricality of each action invites the viewer to be an active part of the celebration. The mixture of profane rituals and elements confers to this celebration a striking character, causing every moment to feel loaded with history and emotion.

The dances of the mosquitoes – Anguiano (La Rioja)





In the picturesque town of Anguiano, the dances of the stilts offer a high show, in this literal case. During the festivities in honor of Santa María Magdalena, eight young people climb from about 50 centimeters and throw themselves with the steep slope of the town, executing acrobatics that challenge gravity at each step. This ancestral dance, with roots that are lost in pagan rites of thanks to the sun, is celebrated on several dates: in May, July and, sometimes, in September.

The atmosphere is filled with music, with castanets and bagpipes that accompany each turn and jump, making the tour a fusion of art, tradition and courage. Dance is not only a equilibrium challenge, but also a symbolic act that reaffirms the identity of the people and its deepest roots.

El Colacho – Castrillo de Murcia (Burgos)





El Coch is a centenary tradition that is celebrated on the Sunday following Corpus Christi in Castrillo de Murcia. In this party, a character dressed in a striking botarga and mask, which represents the devil, travels through the town, folling the neighbors who incredce them with a horsetail. Along the route, altars decorated with flowers are built, marking the key points of the procession.

As you have probably ever seen, the most anticipated moment comes when the Colacho jumps on babies born during that year, lying on mattresses, in a symbolic act that represents the victory of good over evil. After the procession and this unique blessing of the children, the day ends with traditional dances and a popular meal in which Sasamón’s wine and cheese are protagonists.

Marrano Day – La Alberca (Salamanca)





The pool is one of the most picturesque and tourist peoples of the Sierra de France, in Salamanca, and the day of the Marrano is one of its most emblematic events. Held on June 13, this holiday, with more than five centuries of history, has as the protagonist the marrano of San Antón, a pig that runs through the streets of the town freely and has become the symbol of a solidarity tradition. The pig is fed by the neighbors and was originally delivered to the most disadvantaged family, but today is auctioned to allocate the collection of social works or an NGO.

The complicity and affection of the neighbors become evident in the care they provide to the animal, which spends their days walking among the people and calling the attention of premises and visitors. This party is a good example of how tradition and social commitment can coexist in a festive and close environment, which also has a beneficial purpose.

Cipotegato – Tarazona (Zaragoza)





Tarazona dresses up every August 27 with the arrival of Cipotegato, the central character of the celebrations in honor of San Atilano. Chosen annually by raffle among the young people of the town, the cipotegato is presented with a striking suit in yellow, red and green tones, and travels the streets in an act that mixes tradition, humor and a touch of irreverence. From noon, the figure of the cipotegato faces the crowd, which throws tomatoes in an authentic festive battle.

The cipotegato route begins and ends in the town hall square, and the character’s identity is totally secret until it returns to the place of origin after the celebration. As it progresses, the crowd chews it with songs and applause, making this act an explosion of color. The origin of this tradition is uncertain, but seems to go back to the Middle Ages. What is clear is that, if you attend, it would not be uncommon for you to also smell like tomato.