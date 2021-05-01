Six children and one adult injured in an accident with a minibus in the Stavropol Territory were sent to Moscow by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. It is reported on Sunday, May 2, TASS with reference to the Ministry of Health of the region.

“The plane with seven casualties flew to Moscow,” the message says.

It is noted that the departed IL-76 is equipped with all the necessary medical equipment for conducting an air ambulance evacuation. Eight medical workers from various medical institutions and six from the All-Russian Center for Disaster Medicine “Zashchita” are on board.

“The corresponding decision was made by the Ministry of Health of Russia based on the results of consultations conducted with the participation of a team of federal specialists who arrived in the region. Departure time 00:14 Moscow time. The approximate flight time is 1 hour 40 minutes, ”the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

On May 1, it was reported that seven victims were being evacuated by an Emergencies Ministry plane to Moscow. All the necessary medical care will be provided to them at the N.N. Burdenko, as well as the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital of the N.N. Pirogov.

On April 30, an accident occurred in the Grachevsky District of the Stavropol Territory. As a result of the collision, five children were killed and nine people were hospitalized. The tragedy could have been caused by an unsuccessful overtaking of a truck by a VAZ driver. As a result of braking, he overturned on a minibus moving in the opposite direction, in which there were 14 children and three adults.

The preliminary cause of the accident in the traffic police of Russia was called a violation of traffic rules by the driver of a passenger car. A criminal case was opened on the fact of the incident.