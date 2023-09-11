Home page World

There are fruits that are good for the body and boost metabolism. What makes these types of fruit so healthy and why they shouldn’t be missing from your shopping list.

Kassel – It may be hard to believe, but there are types of fruit that help you lose weight. How can something that tastes so good make the pounds fall away, you ask? The two magic words are: Boost metabolism. These special types of fruit do this automatically – completely without exercise or diet.

Metabolism is crucial for our well-being. It not only affects the production of energy, but also how the body absorbs nutrients and gets rid of waste products.

These seven types of fruit keep your metabolism going

1. Berries

2. Pomegranates

3. Grapefruits

4. Apples

5. Pears

6. Oranges

7. Avocado

Berries are little all-rounders, according to the German Society for Nutrition They contain a lot of fiber with a low calorie content. In this way, berries can keep blood sugar stable and keep you full for a long time. Blueberries are also full of vitamin C and antioxidants.

The latter offer protection against free radicals that damage the body’s cells. Blue berries and raspberries contain a high concentration of polyphenols, which have a positive effect on fat burning. This plant substance is also contained in pomegranates – an extremely low-calorie fruit. The antioxidants can reduce inflammatory processes and help you lose weight.

Metabolism supporter: Blueberries are one of the healthiest fruits. © Uwe Umstätter/imago

The same applies to grapefruits. Citrus fruits not only contain a lot of vitamin C, but also flavonoids and carotenoids – also antioxidants. Grapefruits also have bitter substances. Eating the fruit stimulates digestion.

Another fruit that boosts metabolism are apples. They contain pectin, a water-soluble fiber that is good for digestion. Easy to digest, dehydrating and full of vitamin C, apples are the perfect, healthy snack between meals.

Fruit for metabolism – protects cells and regulates blood sugar levels

Just like apples, pears also contain pectin. If you eat the fruit, you are doing something good for your intestinal health. Healthy digestion also helps to keep blood sugar stable. And this in turn regulates the metabolism. So the next time you go shopping at the supermarket, don’t forget pears.

Oranges are considered a vitamin C bomb. Did you know that the vitamin increases fat burning by up to 30 percent? Not only that: Vitamin C is also crucial in the production of collagen. Collagen is the key to healthy tissue and well-functioning muscles. Collagen is also crucial for the regeneration of muscles after sporting activity.

Avocados are also among the healthy types of fruit. The superfruit contains unsaturated fatty acids that reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Conversely, the fruit protects against cravings because it keeps you full for a long time. However, since avocados contain a lot of calories, you should not overuse them.

Types of fruit: What’s in them and has a positive effect on metabolism

The fiber contained in fruit is crucial for revving up your metabolism. They also fill you up quickly and sustainably and contain few calories. The antioxidants found in berries and grapefruit, for example, not only offer protection against oxidative stress, but they also provide the body with energy and support metabolic processes. Vitamin C, as found in apples, pomegranates and oranges, strengthens the immune system, ensures ideal function of the skin, blood vessels and muscles and also increases fat burning. Basically, the following applies: The fruits mentioned do not replace a healthy and balanced diet, but should be seen as an addition. (Josef Schroeder)

Note from the editors: The tricks and information mentioned in this article cannot replace a healthy and balanced diet. Use our nutritional tips only as a supplement to an otherwise varied and healthy diet. The information in no way replaces professional advice and is not intended for independent diagnosis or treatment.