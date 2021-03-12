Image: Manufacturer

Seven up

You can’t get more retro: Caterham, a manufacturer specializing in road-going racing cars, is releasing the Lotus Super Seven in the style of the seventies, but with modern technology. The Super Seven 1600 has chubby fenders, Smith instruments, a spare wheel at the rear, and two throttle bodies with K&N air filters peeking out of the bonnet. The 136 hp of the Ford engine are enough to accelerate the vehicle, which weighs just 565 kilos, to 100 km / h in five seconds; more than the almost 200 km / h top speed would no longer be a pleasure with the flat roof, except for the engine control there is none Electronics. The Super Seven 1600 is available in two lengths with tight or very tight spaces, prices start at around 45,600 euros. (Web.)