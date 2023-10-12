Julio Cortázar, on the Pont Neuf over the Seine, in Paris. Antonio Galvez

Julio Cortázar’s unknown cronopios now have an owner. The original of the book Stories of cronopios and fame found in Uruguay was sold this Thursday at auction for $42,120. The buyer has not yet been announced. The booklet, 60 pages that the Argentine writer typed in 1952, contains 46 texts: 35 that were included in the final version of the book, four that appeared in period magazines, and seven unpublished ones that were hidden for years at the bottom of a box. of old papers. Cortázar, as researchers reconstructed, had sent the typescript to Buenos Aires from Paris in mid-1952. He then published the classics of Game over (1956) and The Secret Weapons (1959), began working on the novel Hopscotch (1963) and published the final version of the cronopios in 1962. Nothing was known about these lost texts, which the son of a collector who died in 2019 in Montevideo found when digging through his father’s last boxes.

“It is a true literary discovery. From some authors, perhaps in quotes, it is fairly common to find unpublished material. Not Cortázar,” Roberto Vega, owner of the Hilario auction house in Buenos Aires, who prepared the auction together with the Zorrilla house in Montevideo, tells EL PAÍS. The discovery of the unpublished ones had mobilized a small group of experts who worked for a year following the clues of the typescript. Little is known about the family that has just left them, who asked to remain anonymous. The owner was an unknown collector, originally from Montevideo, who before his death had told the family that he had some valuable originals in his collection. “They deduced that it was from Borges, but he did not appear. The man had a lot of material distributed in libraries and boxes,” says Vega. No one knew when the man had acquired it, but research has been able to trace how the text arrived in the Río de La Plata.

“We do not know the exact month of this typescript of 1952, but Cortázar arrived in Paris in November 1951. That is to say, these magical cronopios were born there, in that mysterious city always longed for by Julio,” says the antiquarian bookseller and researcher. Lucio Aquilanti, bibliographer of Cortázar and expert in his work, who was in charge of tracing the origin of the text after a request from the original owner. Aquilanti found the coincidences: from the typewriter that Cortazar used at the time, a Royal that he used until his wife, Aurora Bernárdez, bought an Olivetti in 1966, to the handmade corrections that he was able to compare with the originals in his collection. staff, which today guards the Argentine National Library. The rest was in the author’s personal letters.

The preservation box of the typescript that was manufactured for the auction in Montevideo. Zorrilla Auctions

Julio Cortázar was 37 years old, had a life as a provincial professor and had three books published with little success in Argentina when he moved to France. The writer, in the words of Aquilanti, arrived in Paris “still single, lonely, disenchanted with the political reality of Buenos Aires at that time and after the appearance of his third and great book, Bestiary. Very possibly already sensing who he would become.” Juan Domingo Perón had just swept the elections in Argentina, Cortázar had not yet met Aurora Bernárdez, his wife and his great executor, he did not have a permanent job as a translator and Bestiary He had sold only 14 copies. But she wrote and wrote.

In at least four letters sent to friends in Buenos Aires between June and December 1952, Cortázar already told about those romantic, sensitive and disordered creatures that decades later would rise to the most celebrated and translated part of his work. “They are very charming, very sad and very touching. I am very happy with these exercises, but I am afraid that Baudi [el editor y escritor Luis María Baudizzone] “They seemed horrendous to you, judging by their ominous silence,” he said in one of them, dated September 20, to the poet and painter Eduardo Jonquiéres.

Julio Cortázar, sitting in front of his typewriter, in an undated image.

Stories of cronopios and fame It was published in 1962 as a collection that included twenty anecdotes about these creatures in its fourth chapter, the final one. To the editor Francisco Porrúa, as Cortázar later said, the collection seemed “very short” and the writer found the other sections by searching through his papers. “Although the sections or chapters finally included in the 1962 edition are quite different from each other in several aspects, all of them could have in common a certain ascription – even if it is through Cortázar’s personal touch – to the surrealist environment of juxtapositions, free associations “, play with humor and absurdity, evocation of dreamlike environments, etc.,” writes the Uruguayan essayist Aldo Mazzuchelli, who collaborated with Aquilanti in the research, about the discovery. In the final analysis of it, published in the digital magazine of the antiquarian HilarioMazzuchelli concludes: “From a literary point of view, taking into account above all the period and context of composition, the style, the idiolect of the author and the themes, there is no solid reason to think that these pages are not authentic.” .

The unpublished ones, titled “Inventory”, “Letter from one fame to another fame”, “Automatic butterflies”, “Travel and dreams”, “Tiny unicorn”, “Rage of the mirror” and “King of the sea” include two poems , short stories, small essays that Cortázar played with at that time and a text about the counterparts of the cronopios, the fames, which was left out of the final edition. “They are texts in poetic prose, with a philosophical background, like sociological etchings, always with humor and a certain amount of tenderness. The texts that were pruned in all subsequent editions follow that same line,” Aquilanti summarizes them in conversation with this newspaper.

The auction houses had estimated that the sale price would be between $15,000 and $21,000, but the final bid reached $36,000, a price to which commission costs will be added to reach a final figure of $42,120. The typescript now has an owner, although the time we have to wait to read them is uncertain: only a handful of posthumous texts are known from Cortázar that Aurora Bernárdez was in charge of collecting and editing before her death in 2014. The last word on these little ones cronopios will be in charge of his heirs.

The 1952 typescript found in Montevideo. Zorrilla Auctions

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.