Acting Governor Smirnov: seven Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down over the Kursk region

Russian air defense forces shot down seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kursk region. This reported Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov on his Telegram channel.

He said that aircraft-type drones were destroyed in Fatezhsky, Konyshevsky, Kurchatovsky and Kursk districts. Smirnov also called on local residents not to approach the drone wreckage and not to touch it.

Earlier, nine drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Bryansk region. There were no reports of casualties or damage.