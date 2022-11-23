1. The young politician with merits. It is the politician who has strived to reach. That he has cost him every achievement and that no one has given him anything. He has stood out for his cunning. He is generally a politician who initially has a naive idea of ​​politics, until politics, as a relentless and fascinating job of the human condition, gives him his first lessons with his troubles.

2. The lucky young politician. This politician reaches great positions at a very young age, as a result of his favorable circumstances. Luck is inherent in politics. Beyond the virtues of the politician, without luck you cannot get there. There are many who, due to lack of luck, stay on the road. Luck enhances virtues; but it is ephemeral And almost always sooner than later, he abandons the politician.

3. The old young politician. It is the young politician who assumes the same attitudes of the old politicians: but without their virtues. Soon airs of self-sufficiency come to him. He changes his pace. And he changes his lifestyle and his friendships. He no longer hangs out with his usual friends or answers his cell phone. He brings with him assistants, a driver and a cell phone photographer. He forgets where he comes from. Oh, and he promises to renew politics.

4. The young politician who doesn’t understand politics. Like any trade, politics has rules. Rules that were invented a long time ago, and that are repeated over and over again in history. The young politician will have to discover them -and suffer them-, with the passing of the years. Before that, he will have to make several mistakes that will help him understand politics. Although no one fully understands politics.

5. The young politician who does not respect the old politician. Sometimes the young politician thinks that the politicians who came before him have no merit. Which are no longer useful. He will have to go through what they went through, let’s see if he still thinks the same. They, the old politicians, with their mistakes and virtues, built the paths for the young politicians. Now it’s up to them to show that they can be better.

6. The young politician without ideas. The responsibility of a young politician is to renew politics. Or at least improve their ways. A young politician should ask himself three things: How am I different from other politicians? What do I propose again? Why should they believe me?

7. The young politician of social networks. He is the politician who believes that politics is done entirely on social media. More than that: that social networks are politics. Thousands of politicians agree with this idea. Now we understand why the policy is ineffective.