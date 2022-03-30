Six-year loyalty. It is the most common. It lasts as long as the charge lasts. That is, they are loyalties that are born, grow, reproduce and die with power. The politician must know how to identify who these occasional loyalists are, since they are the ones who will not answer the phone once it is no longer what it is. And he shouldn’t take it personally: that’s often the human condition.

The boastful loyalty. She is the one who boasts the most with her loyalty to the boss. Those who practice it, swear to the four winds their fidelity to all tests. “With you, until death”, they say to him. But they are the first to go when the power is gone. And they are the first to deny the one who left. These loyalties end with phrases like this: “I was never close to him, or his confidence.”

Flattering loyalty. Those who use it are not ashamed of anything. They never contradict the boss. They do not measure the excess of their flattery. They have no limit for deification. This loyalty often becomes awkward and misplaced. But they are the ones who are always summoned to the table of the powerful. The powerful are fragile in the face of these loyalties.

Mouth loyalty. This loyalty is textbook. From a book, with set phrases. It is practiced by those who, even though they are close, are not so close. It is also used by those who were not favored with the position they expected. It is a mechanical loyalty. cold. She is never honest.

Blind loyalty. This loyalty has some naivety. Those who carry it out are the heroes or martyrs of loyalty. They are the ones who are willing to risk it with the boss to the point of illegality. It is a loyalty of faith. It is the most dangerous. This loyal one is always left alone by the boss. It always ends badly. The boss only thinks of him. And he doesn’t value the loyalty of his own. How many times is a boss loyal to his loyalists?

institutional loyalty. This loyalty is with the cause and the institution, and not necessarily with the person. It is indispensable in government and politics. Those who practice it are those with the greatest training and experience. Institutional loyalty, finally, is the most reliable.

selfish loyalty. It is the loyalty practiced by the one in power. It’s the boss’s loyalty. He believes that everyone deserves his loyalty, but he doesn’t know how to give it. The least loyal are always those who demand the most loyalty from others. Generally, the politician who exercises this loyalty is left alone. very lonely

Culiacán, Sinaloa, March 30, 2022. Twitter @guadalupe2003