1. betrayal of boss. Betrayal is a cruel term. tell him traitor someone is a major offense. But it can also be nonsense. Especially in men of power. The powerful always blindly demand loyalty, but usually do not give it. There are misunderstood loyalties. Loyalty It is not submission or belonging. Loyalty is a two-way street. Loyalty is a reciprocal commitment. Bosses also have to be loyal to their employees. So when a political complains of a betrayal, you must not buy his accusation at first.

2. betrayal of the word. He I respect to the word is one of the great virtues in policy. But you don’t have to have such a romantic vision either. No politician has had an immaculate word. There are times when the circumstances of others force us to correct the course. They all pride themselves on keeping their word. But that in politics, most of the time, is a rhetorical resource. Not because there are no personal convictions, because above these, sometimes there is the good of others. However, the politician should always try to keep his word.

3. betrayal of friends. The friends they have to understand friends, but this is not always the case. There is a lot of talk that the politician usually betrays his friends when he comes to power. They may be right, but it must always be considered that the government is not an employment agency and that there is not work for everyone. And others, that being a government is a serious thing and that not everyone has the profile and experience to be in it. However, there are politicians who forget their friends when they are in power. They must remember then, that they will no longer be there, when they no longer have the power.

4. betrayal of family. It is one of the most frequent betrayals in politics. The politician is involved in an overwhelming and unlimited agenda: the diary of the can. And neglect his family. She no longer has time for domestic or sentimental issues. He believes that the family has the right to understand him. He thinks he has the right to spend more time on politics and runs away from family gatherings. Also from their conversations. He doesn’t know that when he no longer has power, his only refuge will be his family.

5. treason to the party. Every politician who wins a public office he forgets the party or parties that brought him to power. He believes that he won the election because of his charisma, track record and talent. He believes that he won the election despite the party and not because of him or them. In the pathology of power, this suffering always occurs. For this reason, once in office, he no longer receives his leaders and erases from his memory those who begged them for help during the campaign.

6. betrayal of allies. The allies in politics they last as long as the convenience of being together lasts. There are those who participate in the campaigns, supporting them with resources and time, hoping for future favors from the politician. Only a few get it. Others will feel betrayed by the politician and his team. Always happens. Therefore, before investing and getting excited about a campaign, know very well what you are expecting.

7. self betrayal. Every politician changes with power. It becomes unrecognizable. He gets intoxicated from pride, which sometimes he wants to hide with outbursts of false humility. The betrayal of oneself is the renunciation of what one is. Being betrayed by others has its logic and justification. Betray yourself, no.

Culiacán, Sinaloa, Wednesday May 31, 2023. Twitter @ guadalupe2003

