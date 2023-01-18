1. It is never too late to reconsider. Ideally, once you have won the election, you should be clear about your government plan. But it doesn’t always happen that way. What’s more, almost never. Why? Because the agenda is imposed by circumstances. And your commitments. But also the euphoria and arrogance of someone who wins an election and spends the first few months celebrating. Sometimes the celebration lasts the entire government. The first year is always the key year for whoever governs. It is where the most can be achieved. But it is generally the one that the politician misses the most.

2. Analyze how you want to govern. There is what is called the personal style of governing. If you won an election, you probably don’t want to change your political ways. You will say to yourself “if that’s how I won, that’s how the majorities accepted me, why would I have to change my strategy?” But be careful, the campaign is one thing and the government another. Define very well how and with whom to govern.

3. Know that not everything starts with your government. You did not invent politics or its rules. Nor do you believe that the lives of citizens begin with their new government. Not the public administration. Start from this idea, and shake off the arrogance of triumph a little. Decades ago, this started without you. Agreements, parties, laws. So you know that you did not invent anything. That will locate it. He will put him in his place, what a great need he needs.

4. Don’t create your own hype. The campaign is over. He has finally reached the government. You may have ended up believing your own propaganda. But now it is in another more serious moment. Now you have responsibilities that you have to fulfill. And consequences to face if you don’t comply. Have a moment of inner honesty to assess yourself. Before it was propaganda, today it is reality.

5. Become the conductor of the orchestra. You have to be a leader. But to be one, you must know the corridors and caves of public administration. At least the general, the basics. To lead you have to know. Knowing is directing. Invest time at the desk. Focus on your government. Not everything in power is speeches, events and applause.

6. Rule from the desktop. The government is at the desks: reviewing budgets, debts, analyzing reports and directing the actions of its collaborators. Don’t be fooled: that’s where the real government is. Yeah, don’t go far from the street either. But go out to the streets to bathe in town, when you have resolved the control of your government. And then yes, take all the photos you want with people for your networks.

7. Tell people what’s new. Everyone who came before you built roads, gave scholarships, and tried to keep cities clean. Don’t try to sell the idea that just because you say so, public services are better now. Tell the people what you bring back to the government. Don’t heat up other people’s topics. Be original.