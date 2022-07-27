1. Don’t flaunt your vacation spot. There are millions of people who barely have enough to live on. The politician cannot be insensitive to it. So don’t assume that you are doing well in politics and can travel to expensive places. Don’t take photos at the Eiffel Tower, at Niagara Falls or at a Real Madrid game. In addition to being hackneyed, it’s in bad taste. And don’t imply that things are better in those countries. You are political. I did not forget it. He is judged differently.

2. Take care of the photos you upload to the network. Your enemies and ill-wishers will always be attentive to what you upload to the network. Take care of your family; do not expose her to the morbid courts of social networks. Remember that there is the ravenous eye of the zoom that will explore every detail. And any detail is a candidate for meme.

3. Don’t be a demagogic vacationer. Don’t go to the other extreme. Refrain from displaying feigned austerity. Don’t tell us that you are going on vacation to the town where you were born, to eat beans. They won’t buy it. Don’t underestimate your audiences.

4. Don’t say you won’t have a vacation. No one will be moved by that decision. As much as he says that he is a hard worker, that he will not rest on vacation, for people it is an issue that does not go or come. He will not give greater importance and value to his supposed heroic act.

5. Don’t pretend you work on vacation. I don’t know why they insist on this formula in which their advisers have put politicians. The formula is this: when everyone goes on vacation, the boss stays so they can see how hard he is. But also to bother those who leave. To make them feel guilty and lazy. Finally, the politician who doesn’t take vacations, works only occasionally, and when everyone returns, he usually disappears to take his vacations.

6. Don’t show your happiness. It’s unfair, but people are not happy with the politician’s happiness. So are the things. Avoid in your photo that full smile in a restaurant or on a beach. Do not show yourself as a being privileged by fate or luck. The common citizen can do it. But not the politician. No way: politics is unfair.

7. Better not say where he went. Make use of your right to privacy. The personal and political secret is in danger of extinction. You do not help the voracious desire of the collective gossip. Be discreet with your private life.