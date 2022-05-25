1. That the charge is not raised. See yourself in the mirror of those who were and now are not. How are they, what do they do, who procures them. Learn from your mistakes and don’t think that you will be better than them. Better prove it. That the position is not raised, but if it has already been raised, it will hardly be remedied. Your sycophants won’t let you.

2. Don’t underestimate the council. It is the favorite mistake of municipal presidents. They believe that the regidores and the trustee attorney are their employees. The presidents forget that they cannot be fired because they also arrived by popular vote. They are his equals, and all together, they are more than the president. And they have more powers and power.

3. Keep a good relationship with the governor. You do not have the right to fight with a governor just for the sake of it, since it will affect your municipality. Remember that the municipal governments are bankrupt, and they barely come out with the payroll. The support of the governors is fundamental. No way, that’s the way things are. Keep your personal lawsuits to yourself, because it will cost a lot to those you govern.

4. Choose good collaborators. The municipal government is said to be the closest to the people. Avoid pedantic, arrogant and lazy officials. Do not invite your friends to collaborate if they do not have a vocation for service. You will be evaluated every day by them. And if he was a bad municipal president, they will remember him all his life.

5. Don’t hide from the media. Answering questions is not easy. You have to have data, answers to problems and patience. Much patience. Don’t hide from the media. Of the face. A president who hides from the media is usually not working.

6. Understand the role of the trustee attorney. This position has many legal powers, which had been asleep or yawning. Know that it is the great counterweight in the government that you lead. That is what the law provides. Do not fight with your trustee attorney or you will regret it. Teach yourself to lobby your own council, or they won’t let you govern.

7. Don’t belittle your own party’s rulers. The same thing happens everywhere: the president minimizes the councilors of his own party, because according to him, he already has them safe. In the bag. He considers that they have an obligation to support him in everything. So he neglects to care for him. Attention that he does give to his opponents, to whom he gives power, good treatment and favors. Then come the internal revolts. The enemy is at home and you have let it grow.