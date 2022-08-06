Former professional football player and international David Mendes da Silva (40) has been arrested in an investigation into narcotics. Insiders confirm reporting about this from De Telegraaf.
A spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service says about the arrest only that on Thursday “a 40-year-old man was arrested in an investigation into criminal activity”. The suspect will be brought before the examining magistrate on Monday, who will decide on an extension of the pre-trial detention, according to the Public Prosecution Service.
Da Silva is said to have been arrested at a party in honor of his fortieth birthday. He is also alleged to be involved in the rogue illegal gambling site Edobet and attracted the attention of the detectives when he withdrew large amounts of cash in recent weeks.
National champion with AZ
The born Rotterdammer with Cape Verdean roots made his debut in 2000 in the main squad of Sparta. Mendes da Silva then played for Ajax, NAC Breda, AZ, Red Bull Salzburg and Panathinaikos and concluded his career at the age of 34 in 2017 with Sparta.
In 2009 he celebrated the national title in the Netherlands with AZ, with Red Bull Salzburg he took the Austrian ‘double’. He made his Orange debut in February 2007 against Russia. Mendes da Silva played seven times for the Dutch national team.
Watch our sports videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Seventime #Orange #international #David #Mendes #Silva #arrested #drug #case
Leave a Reply