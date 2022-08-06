A spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service says about the arrest only that on Thursday “a 40-year-old man was arrested in an investigation into criminal activity”. The suspect will be brought before the examining magistrate on Monday, who will decide on an extension of the pre-trial detention, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

Da Silva is said to have been arrested at a party in honor of his fortieth birthday. He is also alleged to be involved in the rogue illegal gambling site Edobet and attracted the attention of the detectives when he withdrew large amounts of cash in recent weeks.