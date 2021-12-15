Hamilton was awarded the title a few days after he failed to win his eighth title, and set an unprecedented record after fierce competition until the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With this, Hamilton, 36, became the fourth driver in Formula One to win the title after the late Australian Grac Brabham, Sterling Moss and three-time winner Jackie Stewart, but he is the first driver to win the title while competing in the races, according to “Reuters”.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 World Championship on the last lap, beating Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After complete control of Hamilton throughout the race, Verstappen managed to snatch the lead in the 22nd and last race in the Formula 1 Championship, which was held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, at the Yas Marina Circuit.

While Hamilton was on his way to achieving his eighth championship in his history, an accident in one of the racers’ car led to the introduction of a safety car that brought the competitors close to each other, so Verstappen took advantage of the opportunity and outperformed Hamilton when re-starting.

The Mercedes team lodged a complaint with the organizers, over the introduction of the safety car, which helped Verstappen to excel on the last lap, after he was far from the lead.

With this historic achievement, Verstappen achieved the first championship in his history, after he was tied on points with Hamilton before the start of the Abu Dhabi race.