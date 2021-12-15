(Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, was knighted for his service to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost his chance to win an eighth title after a tense final lap at the Abu Grand Prix Dhabi.

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins at 103, while he is tied with Germany’s Michael Schumacher for the number of world titles in the category.

The 36-year-old Briton, the only black rider in the sport, was knighted by the British Prince Charles during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, England.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and three-time champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to receive the award while still driving.

Other active sportsmen who have been knighted are Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and cricketer. England Alastair Cook.

Hamilton lost the 2021 title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday. The two were tied on points ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi, where the Dutchman passed Hamilton on the final lap and claimed the first title of his career.

(By Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

