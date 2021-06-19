In the next two weeks, Moscow plans to deploy another seven thousand beds to treat patients with COVID-19. Thus, their total number will reach 24 thousand. About it told Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova on the official website of the Mayor.

According to Rakova, at the moment, 17,000 beds have been deployed in Moscow to treat patients with coronavirus. New places will appear, for example, in the F.I. Inozemtsev, City Clinical Hospital No. 24, Clinical Hospital of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov, in the hospital for war veterans No. 3. In a week, new places for patients with coronavirus will appear in the city clinical hospital No. 29 named after N.E. Bauman. Already now, as Rakova said, the city clinical hospital No. 15 named after OM. Filatova “was again completely redesigned to treat patients with coronavirus infection.”

“16 city hospitals, two children’s hospitals, five reserve hospitals, as well as roders in the territories of eight city hospitals are receiving patients with COVID-19. Over the next two weeks, if necessary, the fund plans to increase to 24 thousand, ”she said.

According to official statistics as of June 18, 9,056 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Moscow. In total, over the past day, 17,262 people fell ill in Russia and 10,954 recovered.