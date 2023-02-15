1. Deciding is the greatest responsibility of a politician. Decision is the essence of politics. A politician is distinguished by his decision-making capacity. The decision is the daily test of the politician. He measures it and reflects it, sublimates it or sinks it. The good politician is a good decision maker. Deciding implies paying costs: whatever the meaning of the decision. When a politician decides on a problem, not everyone is satisfied. It’s more, never. Politics is chance and risk.

2. Don’t make hasty decisions. Let it not be impulse, anger or spite, who will set the course of your decisions. Neither is despair. The decision has its time. His key moment. Its reasoned maturation. The shrewd politician must know when the time to decide has come. Haste is never a good adviser.

3. Don’t take so long to decide. Deciding late can have serious consequences. A politician must know how to anticipate events. Calculate intelligently. Don’t hesitate. Knowing if the time has come to decide on a fact whose answer cannot wait. Many are the politicians who have fallen into disgrace for not having decided on time.

4. Don’t be bullied. Remember that you pay the consequences of your decisions, not your collaborators and advisors. Know how to notice what their causes or interests are and what yours are. They will encourage you to make decisions, because they will not pay the consequences. Train your ear for it. Yours can’t be a fragile ear. nor naive

5. Problems don’t go away on their own. If you think you can pause your decision and wait for the problem to go away on its own, you are wrong. Problems will always cause problems. Sooner or later they bring consequences. Don’t avoid them. Don’t float. The decision in a politician is always inevitable.

6. Don’t sit around doing nothing. Omission is an expensive sin in politics. Doing nothing when there is a problem in front of you has its costs. Sometimes a small problem not attended to in time can grow to mean a catastrophe. You can’t sit around doing nothing. The politician cannot be a simple spectator of the events.

7. Calculate your times well. The art of politics requires the calculation of time. What makes a politician decide on time? His experience and his intuition. Plus the latter, which is where political wisdom lives. A politician without intuition is like a dry sea.