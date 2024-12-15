2024 is about to come to an end and before saying goodbye to another year and starting to write the list of goals for 2025, there are days of disconnection ahead, the expected christmas holidaysdays in which, in addition to making the relevant purchases, you can choose to make the most of everything that Madrid offers on these dates, which is no small thing. So, for those who want to take advantage of those days of rest, these are plans, seven ideas to enjoy and share quality time with friends and family or as a couple.

A dinner at 130 meters above sea level with views of all of Madrid at Volvoreta

At number 259 Paseo de la Castellana it rises to lthe 236 meters high one of the most emblematic towers of the capital’s skyline, the SyV. This imposing building houses inside the Eurostar Madrid Tower 5* luxury hotel and located on its 30th floor, at 130 meters high and with spectacular views of the city and the Madrid mountains, the Volvoreta restaurant. Here, one can delight the palate with a careful menu made with seasonal products and recipes that adapt to each time of the year with an attractive and modern presentation by the executive chef. Gorka Alonso. You can choose from the tasting menu, which includes dishes such as grilled oyster mushrooms, jowl veil and confit yolk or matured beef sirloin, reduction of its juices and potato millefeuille with trumpets of the dead, and between different dishes from the menu where there is no shortage of acorn-fed Iberian ham, steak tartare with its marrow and soufflé potatoes or grilled turbot.

Night views of Madrid from the Volvoreta restaurant, lounge and set table

Rocío Jiménez and Eurostars Madrid Tower 5*



In addition, until the end of January, its menu has two of the most emblematic recipes of Ricardo Sotreschef in charge of the restaurant’s kitchens The Retreat of Llaneswhich has one Michelin star and two Repsol suns and offers traditional Asturian cuisine. These specialties could not be other than the Asturian fabada and the hake from the port of Llanes. This incorporation occurs under the framework of the Volvoreta Experience, a new gastronomic proposal in the city that enriches its menu by creating periodic experiences around a gourmet product or a type of international cuisine.

Immerse yourself in the Marvel universe

IFEMA Pavilion 2 hosts a large official exhibition that celebrates 85 years of the Marvel universean exhibition that explores the evolution of the company and its impact on visual culture and takes a tour of its history, going from comic book illustrations to the films that have brought millions of people to theaters.









Among the different relics that fans of this saga will be able to admire are: Stan Lee’s only script for Spiderman that survivesthe suits from the Black Panther or Wolverine movies, Thor’s mythical hammer or Iron Man’s armor, a small sample of the more than 200 pieces that can be found in this space. The exhibition also offers a vision of how Marvel has been both a reflection and inspiration of popular culture currents, addressing issues as important as gender, race or mental health. Lorne Balfe, a renowned British composer who has worked on films such as Mission Impossible or Top Gun, has created an immersive soundtrack for the occasion that undoubtedly improves the experience.

The hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday (last entry at 7:30 p.m.) and the ticket price is It is 16.90 euros per person.

Image of one of the rooms of the Marvel exhibition



marvel





A ride on Santa Claus’s boat in Aranjuez

An original as well as fun idea to celebrate Christmas is to get on board the Santa Claus boat in Aranjuez, because not everything has to be snow and sledding. This tourist boat is the only one that has a license to navigate the Tagus River in the Community of Madrid. Its route begins with views of the Royal Palace and the Prince’s Garden and covers about four kilometers. Since November 30, the routes last about 60 minutes and passengers are accompanied by Santa Claus and his elves. This experience, whose price It is 9.99 euros per personincludes a karaoke session, games, entertainment, contests and photos with Santa. In addition, you can order water, soft drinks or beer by paying between 1.5 and 2.5 euros.

Ice skating outdoors

During the month of December, many ice skating rinks open their doors throughout the city and allow children and adults to practice their ice skating skills surrounded, in some cases, by monumental buildings. That of Matadero Madrid, which has an area of ​​600 square meters and where, in addition, exhibitions of individual, pair and synchronized figure skating are held by the Madrid Winter Sports Federation (the price of admission to the rink starts at 7 .5 euros), that of Plaza de España or the one installed in Columbus Square are some of them.

For those looking for something more intimate, this is the option offered by Rosewood Villa Magna. This luxury hotel has an ice rink installed in its garden where you can enjoy this activity, accompanied by churros with chocolate, from Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 9 p.m. 21 hours for 22 euros per person. The experience can be completed with a snack in the Flor y Nata space – with this access to the track would be free – with a selection of savory snacks, hot sandwiches and buns, sweets and cakes and fine confectionery.

Ice rink located in the garden of Rosewood Villa Magna



rosewood villa magna





Shopping at the most beautiful Christmas markets

There is no Christmas without a market, that’s how it is. Stalls with handmade decorations and toys, nativity scenes, food stalls and typical sweets of the time… all this and much more is what can be found in these spaces that shine so much during these dates. The most prominent, but not the only one, in the capital It is the one in the Plaza Mayor which has a total of 104 booths. If you walk through the city during these dates, you will also be able to come across the market held in the Plaza de Juan Goytisolo, next to the Reina Sofía Museum, or the one in Plaza España.

In addition, on Saturday, December 14, the first edition of the Grinch House, a market of unique design brands that will gather up to 20 signatures carefully selected arrivals from all over Spain, including Kauani, with its hand-woven artisan lamps, Garasu Design, which stands out for its exploration of the versatility of glass, or Pampa Studio, which will present its artisan candles made 100% with soy wax. This will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the headquarters of the Belmonte Gallery in Carabanchel.

Christmas market in the Plaza Mayor of Madrid



Álvaro López del Cerro – Madrid destination





Enjoy ‘living’ Nativity scenes projected in the city’s temples

Within the programming of Royal Monastery of La Encarnación, and in collaboration with the Prado Museumdifferent religious buildings such as the cathedral church of the Armed Forces, the royal church of San Andrés Apóstol or the monastery of Corpus Christi, will project, from December 19 to 23, large works that will form a monumental Nativity scene. Some of these are: ‘The Annunciation’, made at a decisive moment for Florentine art by Fra Angelico, ‘The Nativity; triptych of the adoration of the magi’, a painting by Hans Memling that represents three moments in the early childhood of Jesus or ‘The Adoration of the Magi’ by the Spanish painter belonging to the Castilian Hispano-Flemish within the Ávila school, Maestro de la Sisla.

On the other hand, on December 23, a concert by a choral group from Madrid will take place accompanying the visual installation on the south façade of the Royal Church of San Andrés Apóstol.

Travel on the Christmas Train

The Foundation of the Spanish Railways will be put into operation, one more year, the mythical Christmas Train, a historic train made up of wooden cars with more than a century of history that belong to the mythical Strawberry Train. This will run twice a day from December 21 to January 5 (except December 31 and January 1) from the Madrid Railway Museum to travel through a part of the Madrid railway network in a trip lasting one hour, more or less.

Image of a trip on the Christmas Train



christmas train





On board this magical transport, passengers will be able to enjoy an entertainment show and there will be the company of the Royal Page who will attend to the requests of the little ones and collect their letters to deliver them to their Majesties of the East. In addition, with the ticket you can enjoy a free visit to the museum until January 31, 2025.